By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find the person accused of randomly assaulting a woman in the East Village.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. Friday on East 14th Street near Second Avenue.

According to police, the individual approached a 70-year-old woman and hit her in the head with an unknown object, causing the woman to fall to the ground.

The individual then ran off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. She suffered injuries to her wrist and elbow.

Police have released photos of the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

