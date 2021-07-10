RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A missing mother from New Jersey has been found dead.
Yasemin Uyar’s mother confirmed to CBS2’s Nick Caloway late Saturday night that Uyar’s body was found in Tennessee.READ MORE: NJ AMBER Alert Canceled: 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Found Safe, Father Arrested In Tennessee
She said Tyler Rios, the father of Uyar’s son, told police where he hid Uyar’s body, and her remains were located in a wooded area of Tennessee.
On Friday, police issued an AMBER Alert for Uyar’s 2-year-old son after he did not show up for day care and Uyar did not arrive for her scheduled shift at work.
Rios allegedly abducted the child and Uyar.
The 27-year-old father and the 2-year-old were found in Monterey, Tennessee, early Saturday, about 15 hours after police issued the AMBER Alert.MORE NEWS: AMBER Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Of Rahway, New Jersey; Suspect Also Believed To Have Abducted Boy’s Mother
Rios remains in custody in Tennessee and is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey, where he will face criminal charges.