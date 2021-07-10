By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a wild weather week of heat, humidity, severe weather, and even a tropical storm, things were much more tranquil today. While it was a bit cloudier and cooler than yesterday, it was still a pleasant afternoon with mild temps.READ MORE: NJ AMBER Alert Canceled: 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Found Safe, Father Arrested In Tennessee; Boy's Mother Still Missing
A couple of scattered showers, maybe a rumble of thunder, will continue early this evening before skies clear a bit overnight. Expect a mild and muggy night with a temp right around 70 in NYC with a bit of fog overnight.READ MORE: Prisoner Who Escaped East River Jail Barge Recaptured
Tomorrow is anticipated to be warmer and also more unsettled as a frontal system nears the region. Temps will be in the low 80s with elevated humidity, and that approaching front will spark scattered showers and storms… so just keep the umbrella handy. Have a great night!MORE NEWS: Police Seek Suspect In Woodhaven Home Invasion, Robbery