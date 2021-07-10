NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a prisoner who escaped a jail barge on the East River.
Police said David Mordukhaev, 30, escaped at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.
The barge, known as the Vernon C. Bain Center, is docked near Halleck Street in Hunts Point.
It can house hundreds of inmates per day and is part of New York City's jail system.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.