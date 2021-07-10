NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Queens subway station back in May.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. on May 30 at a subway station at the corner of Broadway and Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst.READ MORE: NJ AMBER Alert Canceled: 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Found Safe, Father Arrested In Tennessee; Boy's Mother Still Missing
Police say a man named Manuel Gonzalez approached a 41-year-old woman, who knew Gonzalez, and the two got into an argument.
Gonzalez allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair, pulled her to the ground, choked her and punched her in the face.READ MORE: New York City Triathlon Returns Sunday, Road Closures In Effect
According to police, a good Samaritan pulled Gonzalez off the woman, and Gonzalez then left the station on a southbound F train.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries to her head and face.
Police have released surveillance video of the incident.MORE NEWS: 4,000 Runners Participate In Achilles Hope Run Honoring Athletes With Disabilities
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.