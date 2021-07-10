NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of breaking into and robbing a Queens home.
It happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday at a home near Jamaica Avenue and 88th Street in Woodhaven.
According to police, the man pried open a back window to get into the residence.
Once inside, the man allegedly took $2,500 in cash from a bedroom.
Police say the suspect punched and kicked a 33-year-old man inside the home before running off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a cut on his face and bruises.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.