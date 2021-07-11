NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were reports of a crash involving NYPD officers on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge on Sunday.

Police are investigating if the driver was traveling in the wrong direction.

The crash happened on the exit ramp to Randall’s Island.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, several cop cars and what looked like two damaged cars could be seen on the bridge just before 11 p.m.

Police say around 9 p.m., an NYPD vehicle was on the bridge service ramp, and it appears another car collided with it.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One suffered leg injuries, and the other had neck and back pain.

It’s unclear at this time if the driver of the other car was hurt.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.