NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers were targeted with BB guns at two different locations in Brooklyn this weekend.
Sunday evening, an officer was hit with a BB while getting out of their patrol car.READ MORE: 2 NYPD Officers Injured In Crash On Robert F. Kennedy Bridge
It happened on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
We’re told that officer was taken to a local hospital for an arm injury and is in stable condition.READ MORE: NYPD: 13-Year-Old Killed In Gang-Related Shooting In The Bronx
So far, no arrests have been made.
This incident follows a similar attack that happened Saturday in Brownsville where an officer and a 49-year-old man were hit by BBs on Blake Avenue.
Both victims suffered minor injuries.MORE NEWS: 'They Just Wanna Suck Your Blood': 82-Year-Old Bronx Woman Distressed By Nearly $1,000 In Sanitation Summonses
Police continue to investigate.