CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:BB gun, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, Brownsville, Local TV, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)NYPD officers were targeted with BB guns at two different locations in Brooklyn this weekend.

Sunday evening, an officer was hit with a BB while getting out of their patrol car.

READ MORE: 2 NYPD Officers Injured In Crash On Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

It happened on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

We’re told that officer was taken to a local hospital for an arm injury and is in stable condition.

READ MORE: NYPD: 13-Year-Old Killed In Gang-Related Shooting In The Bronx

So far, no arrests have been made.

This incident follows a similar attack that happened Saturday in Brownsville where an officer and a 49-year-old man were hit by BBs on Blake Avenue.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

MORE NEWS: 'They Just Wanna Suck Your Blood': 82-Year-Old Bronx Woman Distressed By Nearly $1,000 In Sanitation Summonses

Police continue to investigate.

CBSNewYork Team