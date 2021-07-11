CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Assault, Bellmore, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County, New York

BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested a Bellmore man who they said pushed an officer down stairs and spit in a first responder’s face Sunday.

Police responded to a home on Alder Road where they said Anthony Martone, 59, was suffering chest pains and having difficulty breathing around 2 a.m.

READ MORE: Soccer Mania Spreads Around New York For Euro 2020 Final

(credit: Nassau County Police Dept.)

Martone allegedly became combative and pushed a responding officer down the stairs and spit in a medic’s face.

Two more officers were hurt, according to police.

READ MORE: Police: Teenager Fatally Shot In The Bronx

Martone was arrested and taken to the hospital for assessment.

The four responders were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

MORE NEWS: 9-Year-Old Boy Dead After Queens Fire; Sources Say Blaze Is Considered Suspicious

Martone faces charges for assault, harassment and resisting arrest.

CBSNewYork Team