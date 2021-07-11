BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested a Bellmore man who they said pushed an officer down stairs and spit in a first responder’s face Sunday.
Police responded to a home on Alder Road where they said Anthony Martone, 59, was suffering chest pains and having difficulty breathing around 2 a.m.
Martone allegedly became combative and pushed a responding officer down the stairs and spit in a medic’s face.
Two more officers were hurt, according to police.
Martone was arrested and taken to the hospital for assessment.
The four responders were also taken to the hospital for treatment.
Martone faces charges for assault, harassment and resisting arrest.