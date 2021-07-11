NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section.
Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times. At least one bullet hit him in the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A young witness told CBS2’s Cory James said he saw a car pull up and heard the shots being fired.
No arrests have been made at this time, and police have not released any description of possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
