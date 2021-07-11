NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into and robbing a construction trailer in the Bronx.
According to police, it happened on Sedgwick Avenue back on June 27 around 5 p.m.
Police said the man broke a window on the trailer and stole: two Dell laptops worth about $4,000, two rings worth more than $10,000, a $600 iPhone and $160 worth of other items.
The same man allegedly tried breaking into the trailer again around the same time on July 10.
This time, police said, he picked a lock and pried the door. But a burglar alarm went off and the suspect fled empty-handed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.