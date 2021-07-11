NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s more concern over the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
As cases surge, New York City's former health commissioner, Dr. Tom Frieden, has a warning.
On Twitter, he said, “The higher infectivity of Delta means the threshold for herd immunity will be higher.”
He says while a 70% vaccination rate may have been enough to reach herd immunity against the initial strain of COVID-19, it “likely isn’t high enough against Delta, as shown by case increases in places like the UK and Israel, which have high vaccination rates.”
According to the New York City health department, in the last four weeks, 26% of COVID-19 cases tested in the city have been the Delta variant.
Nearly 70% of adult New York City residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and nearly 64% are fully vaccinated.