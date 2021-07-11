NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify three people on surveillance video after a carjacking in Manhattan.
It happened at a gas station on West 145th Street just after midnight on July 10.
According to police, the individuals surrounded a 26-year-old man getting into his Toyota Rav4 and threatened to kill him.
Once the man got out of his car, the individuals got in and took off.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.