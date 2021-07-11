RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A missing mother from Rahway, New Jersey was found dead after an AMBER Alert for her son was canceled.

Yasemin Uyar’s mother told CBS2 late Saturday night that her daughter’s body was found in Tennessee.

She said Tyler Rios, 27, the father of Uyar’s son, told police where he hid her body.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Uyar’s death Sunday.

On Friday, police issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios after he did not show up for day care and Uyar did not arrive for her scheduled shift at work.

Rios, of Highland Park, New Jersey, allegedly abducted Uyar and Sebastian.

The father and son were found in Monterey, Tennessee, early Saturday, about 15 hours after police issued the AMBER Alert. The child was unharmed.

Uyar’s remains were later found in a nearby wooded area.

Rios is charged with first-degree kidnapping for allegedly abducting Sebastian. Charges connected to Uyar’s death are pending against him, prosecutors said.

Friends of Uyar said Rios had a history of abusing her and that she had a restraining order against him.

Rios remains in custody in Tennessee and is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway and Christina Fan contributed to this report.