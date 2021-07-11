NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday was a big day for soccer fans as Italy and England went down to the wire in the final match of Euro 2020.

The tournament was rescheduled last year because of the pandemic, and for New Yorkers at local watch parties, there was no shortage of excitement.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, the overwhelming reaction at Blondie’s on the Upper West Side was just how great it felt being able to watch a big game at a bar for the first time in a long time.

The Euro 2020 Final was held at Wembley Stadium in London.

Soccer mania spread all around New York with support for both teams.

England fans hoped the team would break its 55-year title drought in its first ever Euro Final.

The team scored within minutes, but Italy came back in the second half, closing with a tie. The game headed into extra time and ended 3-2 in penalties.

This is Italy’s first trophy since the 2006 World Cup.

The tournament was delayed a year due to COVID, so fans were just happy to finally be out enjoying it.

“It’s been great. It really brings the world together, and it’s so sad what happened last year. Everything was delayed, but everything’s back now and I’m so happy,” England fan and U.K. native Shakira Chanrai said.

“That’s what this tournament I think is emblematic of, us having a good time together and cheering everybody on,” said SoHo resident and Italy fan Nick Cammuso.

There were watch parties all over the city, including in Whitestone, Queens, where a big crowd took in the action on a projector.

The trophy is now headed to Italy.