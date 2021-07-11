UPDATEFamily: Remains Of Missing New Jersey Mother Yasemin Uyar Found In Tennessee
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s a partly sunny and mild start across the region, and a bit on the muggy side too… that will be the trend going forward as temps will top out in the low 80s this afternoon.

The higher humidity, warmth, and an approaching frontal system will combine to spark scattered showers and storms this afternoon – but by no means a washout. Most folks will stay dry, but you’ll still wanna keep an eye on the sky.

Tomorrow will continue the warm, muggy, and unsettled trend as temps will rise a bit into the mid 80s, feeling closer to 90, and with a better risk for showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Beyond that is even more warmth and continued muggy and unsettled conditions… a sign that summer is in full effect!

CBSNewYork Team