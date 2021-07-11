By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another muggy and mild day across the region with clouds dominating the skies. A couple of scattered showers moved through during the afternoon and a few more will pass through tonight… but the good news is that we’re not expecting anything severe.

Tomorrow will kick of the work week with warm and muggy conditions, and even spotty showers and storms in the morning – so grab the umbrella as you head out the door. Temps will top off in the mid 80s, feeling closer to 90 thanks to the humidity. Some strong and even severe thunderstorms are possible late tomorrow night, so check with CBS2 for the latest as the storms fire up.

Tuesday will be another muggy and unsettled day with showers and a few thunderstorms… then the heat comes back in force for the rest of the week with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s with sweltering humidity.