NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two cars partially submerged into a sinkhole on the Upper West Side on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to Riverside Drive and West 97th Street.
No one was hurt.
Two cars have partially fallen into a sinkhole on Riverside Dr. at W. 97th St.
Emergency crews are on scene. No injuries thankfully.
But this yet another reminder: NYC simply must invest more in upgrading our outdated infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/gPSIEQS7gy
— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 11, 2021
The Department of Transportation is now fixing the problem.
The cause of the sinkhole is unknown at this time.