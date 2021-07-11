CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two cars partially submerged into a sinkhole on the Upper West Side on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to Riverside Drive and West 97th Street.

No one was hurt.

The Department of Transportation is now fixing the problem.

The cause of the sinkhole is unknown at this time.

