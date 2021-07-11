CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly man was found stabbed to death following an apartment fire in the Bronx.

Police say firefighters found the 71-year-old man unconscious inside the building on Manor Avenue in the Soundview section.

He had three stab wounds to his neck.

The fire happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

