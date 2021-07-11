NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly man was found stabbed to death following an apartment fire in the Bronx.
Police say firefighters found the 71-year-old man unconscious inside the building on Manor Avenue in the Soundview section.
He had three stab wounds to his neck.
The fire happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.