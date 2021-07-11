NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A beloved tradition in Brooklyn dating back to 1903 returned Sunday.
More than 100 men lifted the Giglio through the streets of Williamsburg as part of a huge Catholic festival put on by Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
It honors Italian Saint Paulinus of Nola, who offered his life to save others.
The event was put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it returned strong this year.
Sunday's prayer was dedicated to all the lives lost to COVID-19.
The feast runs through July 18.