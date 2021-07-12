(CBSNewYork)- With the 77th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Woodmere, Long Island native Jacob Steinmetz out of Elev8 Academy in Delray Beach, Florida. The pick made history as the 17-year-old Steinmetz is believed to be the first Orthodox Jewish player to be drafted.
Zach Braziller of the New York Post wrote about Steinmetz heading into the draft, noting that he keeps the Sabbath and only eats Kosher food. He also follows the Sabbath in terms of not riding in a car, bus, train or plane from sundown on Friday through sundown on Saturday. That has meant some logistical changes to his travel schedule during the season such as arriving early to hotels within walking distance of the fields.
At 6’6″ 224 pounds, Steinmetz has the build of a major league pitcher already as a teenager. He ranked as the 121st prospect on MLB.com’s board. The scouting report notes a plus fastball and curve as the biggest weapons in his arsenal. Steinmetz is committed to play at Fordham so it remains to be seen whether he will sign with the Diamondbacks and start his pro career or head to the Bronx instead.