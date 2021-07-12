SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Crews have recovered the body of a woman originally from Long Island in the rubble of the Surfside building collapse, her daughter confirmed on social media.

Judy Spiegel grew up in Plainview and lived in Westchester County for a time.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton spoke with her children, Rachel and Josh Spiegel, last month as they held onto hope their mother would make it out alive.

“We just want to be with our mom,” Rachel Spiegel said.

“She was the best, our best friend. I can’t live without her,” Josh Spiegel added.

Their parents lived on the sixth floor of the complex. Their dad had been traveling in California.

Rachel said she talked to her mom just a few hours before the collapse.

“She texted me and said, ‘I remembered that Scarlett wanted this Disney dress,’ my daughter. ‘I just remembered it. I went online, and they have it in a size 4, and I bought it.’ So my daughter has a dress coming in the mail from my mom, and I really want my mom to give it to her,” said Rachel Spiegel.

Late Sunday night, she confirmed her mother’s body had been found.

“Today was one of the hardest days of our lives. We were told by the Miami Dade Police Department that our mom, Judy Spiegel, was recovered on Friday, July 9, 2021,” she wrote on Instagram. “While this was the absolute worst news in the world, we are happy that we have been reunited. We thank the all the first responders, including the IDF team, for all their hard work.”

The family set up a fund to support their father and siblings and continue their mother’s philanthropic work. Click here to read more and contribute.