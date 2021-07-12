NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More storms and potentially dangerous flooding are heading our way.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop Monday afternoon and become more widespread after 6 p.m.
The showers and thunderstorms will maintain isolated to scattered coverage through the overnight hours, with the primary threats being flash flooding and potentially strong, damaging wind gusts.
Things should wind down late Monday and early Tuesday morning as daybreak approaches.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for New Jersey and New York City until 11 p.m.
