NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four teenagers were shot in separate incidents during another weekend of gun violence in New York City. Three did not survive.
The latest shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.
Police said two men pulled up on scooters beside a cab near the corner of East 178th Street and Webster Avenue, opening fire on 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano in the backseat. He was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead at Saint Barnabus Hospital.
His single mother, Yvonne Medrano, told CBS2’s John Dias she moved him and his two siblings from Puerto Rico to the Bronx 13 years ago for a better life, never expecting something like this to happen.
“She’s devastated. They killed her son,” her older son, Ivan Franco, translated. “When she saw him, it looked like he was asleep… Everything was too late, it was too late.”
The family said Medrano was on his way to a recording studio when he was killed.
“I’ve pinched myself so many times to see if this is reality, this is reality,” said Franco.
Medrano was one of four teenagers who were shot in four separate incidents Sunday.
A 16-year-old in Brooklyn survived getting shot in the thigh near Pitkin Avenue, but the other two teens died.
One was killed just minutes after midnight on Quencer Road in Queens.
Another, 13-year-old Jaryan Elliott, was shot around 3:15 p.m. on East 187th Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx. A memorial now sits outside his apartment building.
“I don’t even know what to think. I had just seen this kid the other day,” said neighbor Nathaniel Washington.
Video shows the moment after Elliott was shot as he took cover in Angels Cafe. A crowd forms around him and outside, many seemingly not knowing what to do.
The NYPD says the shooting was gang-related and the 13-year-old was the intended target.
“Violence just needs to stop. Get the guns off the streets,” Bronx resident Dave Thurman said.
“We just got to get together, make the neighborhoods better,” resident Javier Rodriguez added.
This comes as the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor Eric Adams, other local leaders and law enforcement officials plan to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the nationwide surge in gun violence.
It appears Mayor Bill de Blasio was not invited, but he said he supports the meeting.
"We need as much federal help as possible outside the boundaries of New York City to stop the flow of guns into New York City," he said Monday. "I think the notion of deepening the connection between federal anti-gun efforts and local efforts is absolutely right on."
There have already been 180 more shootings so far this year than last.