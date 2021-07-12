NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four teenagers were shot in separate incidents during another weekend of gun violence in New York City. Three did not survive.

The latest shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

Police said two men pulled up on scooters beside a cab near the corner of East 178th Street and Webster Avenue, opening fire on 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano in the backseat. He was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead at Saint Barnabus Hospital.

His single mother, Yvonne Medrano, told CBS2’s John Dias she moved him and his two siblings from Puerto Rico to the Bronx 13 years ago for a better life, never expecting something like this to happen.

“She’s devastated. They killed her son,” her older son, Ivan Franco, translated. “When she saw him, it looked like he was asleep… Everything was too late, it was too late.”

The family said Medrano was on his way to a recording studio when he was killed.

“I’ve pinched myself so many times to see if this is reality, this is reality,” said Franco.