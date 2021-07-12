CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Restaurant Week is back.

This year, it will be more like restaurant month.

The event will last for five weeks from July 19 through Aug. 22.

 

More than 500 restaurants across the five boroughs are participating.

Click here for a full list.

