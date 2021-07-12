NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is remembering one of its own who became an advocate against gun violence after he was shot on the job.
Monday marks the 35th anniversary of the shooting of Det. Steven McDonald.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea remembered McDonald in a tweet Monday morning.
35 years ago today,@NYPDCentralPark Det. Steven McDonald was shot & paralyzed by a 15-year-old with a gun. Steven went on to spread a message of forgiveness, compassion, & love until his death in 2017.
Steven, & his message, will always live on in the hearts of our NYPD family. pic.twitter.com/SsYpXomEfx
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 12, 2021
"35 years ago today, NYPD Central Park Detective Steven McDonald was shot and paralyzed by a 15-year-old with a gun. Steven went on to spread a message of forgiveness, compassion, and love until his death in 2017. Steven and his message will always live on in the hearts of our NYPD family," Shea wrote.
Shea also Tweeted a photo of Det. McDonald and his son Conor, who is now an NYPD sergeant.