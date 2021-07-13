NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amid New York City’s rising toll of gun violence, a young victim of a stray bullet shooting is being remembered Tuesday.
Fourteen-year-old Aamir Griffin was shot and killed on a Queens basketball court in November 2019.READ MORE: Mural Honoring DMX To Be Unveiled At Calcagno Houses In Yonkers
Now, the court will reopen after a two-year closure.READ MORE: Police: 3 Hospitalized After Resident Rams Car Into Homeless Hotel In The Bronx
It has been renovated and will include photos of Griffin, whose parents are expected to be there for a ribbon cutting at noon.MORE NEWS: NYC Gun Violence: Bronx Mother Devastated After 16-Year-Old Son Among 3 Teens Killed In Separate Sunday Shootings
Afterward, there will be a barbecue and basketball game.