By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Port Authority Police say a body was found off Pier 9 in Red Hook.

The discovery was made around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police helicopters flew over the area, and numerous first responders were on the scene.

It’s unclear what led to that body being in the water.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

