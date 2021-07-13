NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Port Authority Police say a body was found off Pier 9 in Red Hook.
The discovery was made around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.READ MORE: Breaking The Stigma: Cindy Hsu To Share Her Most Personal Story With Dana Tyler Tonight
Police helicopters flew over the area, and numerous first responders were on the scene.READ MORE: Queens Basketball Court Where 14-Year-Old Aamir Griffin Was Killed By Stray Bullet Reopens
It’s unclear what led to that body being in the water.MORE NEWS: NYPD Commissioner Shea On Repeat Gun Arrests: 'What Is The Plan Here?'
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.