There was a historic nomination announced Tuesday for the Emmy Awards.

Newark native MJ Rodriguez became the first transgender actress nominated in a major category.

She was recognized for her performance in the drama series “Pose,” CBS2’s Cory James reported.

“This is for us. This is for us, y’all. This is for us, period,” Rodriguez said on Instagram.

The Hollywood star, who plays Blanca on Pose, became the first transgender performer to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Rodriguez took to social media moments after learning the news and said she has always wanted to feel and show love.

“I’ve been wanting to express and feel and spread love all my life, and I always wanted to spread it through my art. I finally feel like I can do it and I finally feel like people are seeing it,” Rodriguez said.

National LGBTQ organization GLAAD said in a statement that Rodriguez’s nomination, “is a breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood, and a long-overdue recognition.”

The organization added actor Billy Porter’s third nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor, along with the show, itself, has, “changed the way viewers around the world understand the trans community.”

Cecilia Gentili plays Miss Orlando on Pose. She said Rodriguez’s nomination is putting trans women and men on the map for the world to see.

“It says that, you know, when you give people an opportunity in all the things that they need to shine, they can do it,” Gentili said.

And people all over will be celebrating her, too.