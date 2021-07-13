NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday halting the city’s effort to move the homeless out of hotels and into congregate shelters.
The ruling came after several homeless advocates were arrested as they protested earlier in the morning at the city’s Department of Social Services in lower Manhattan.
The order requires the city to ensure the needs of disabled homeless New Yorkers are properly assessed before they are moved back into shelters.
