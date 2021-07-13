By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with temps in the upper 70s this afternoon. The humidity remains, so it’ll still be feeling muggy out there. There is still a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but nothing like what some places saw yesterday. They’ll be more spotty with the best bet of seeing anything to the west of the city.

As the front lifts back northward heading into this evening, the risk looks to come back up a bit, especially for our western suburbs. A strong to severe storm is possible, although the best chance of that looks to be in Pennsylvania. Still, can’t rule out some drifting into our area. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

For Wednesday, we should see a bit more sunshine. Expect partly sunny skies and warmer temps in the mid 80s. Once again, we’ll see some showers and thunderstorms pop-up into the afternoon and evening. Same story… heavy rain and gusty winds the main threats.

Thursday is looking like a mainly dry day. Partly to mostly sunny, humid, and hotter with temps near 90, feeling like 95.