NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City students may still have to wear masks when school resumes in the fall.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday the city isn't quite ready to change the policy on face coverings.
“Everyone’s coming back in September, a lot of safety precautions being taken. Look, we had a gold standard of health and safety precautions that worked,” he said. “For now, assume we’re wearing masks. But that could change as we get closer. But we’ll be driven by the data we see and the science, as always.”
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance saying students who are fully vaccinated can remove their masks inside classrooms.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted the statewide mandate, leaving the decision up to individual districts.