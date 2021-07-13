NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a resident intentionally crashed her car into a hotel being used as a homeless shelter overnight in the Bronx, sending three people to the hospital.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Ramada Hotel on Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section.

Police have since removed the sedan from the lobby, but the search continues for the suspect.

Investigators say the woman got into an argument with a shelter manager, then punched him in the face and left. Residents say she returned with a vengeance and drove into two window panes.

“I got off the elevator, and she’s driving her car towards me, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I almost had a heart attack,” resident Ann Marie Parker said.

But the suspect’s mother paints a different story. She says her daughter suffers from mental health issues, and that’s why she lives at the shelter.

The mother said while her daughter may have overreacted, she was suffering from an episode, and the staff should have called 911 before things escalated.

Staff said there is surveillance video of the crash, and police are now looking through it.