NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Manhattan restaurant is hoping to hear from two women caught on video making a late-night snack in their kitchen.

The video was taken at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday inside Xi’an Famous Foods in Chelsea.

The restaurant said a temporary power outage caused the front door to unlock.

That’s when the women snuck inside. One can even be heard saying, “Are we trespassing?”

Surveillance video shows one woman pull out a bag of dumplings. The other then starts up the fryer, saying, “I’ve worked in the food industry.”

The women repeatedly complain about the floor being slippery. One says it’s because of the oil, and the other yells, “On my shoes?”

“B****, I’m in Gucci shoes,” the first replies.

One starts to have second thoughts, saying, “Are we going to get in trouble?” The other tells her to calm down. That is, until they hear a noise that scares them both off.

Before they leave, one says, “I’m stealing these dumplings,” and stuffs them in her purse.

The restaurant said it had to close for cleaning and throw away some food. But instead of pursuing charges, it hopes the women reach out to pay for the losses.

“We haven’t filed a police report yet, and wanted to provide you with a chance to fix your momentary lapse in judgment (and sobriety apparently),” the restaurant wrote on the YouTube video. “If you do reach out soon, there’s no hard feelings, and you can continue to enjoy XFF in the future (when we are open, and pay for your food), and this will just be a funny story to tell your friends.”

