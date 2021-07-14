NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A modern day miracle attributed to a Millennial makes him the first of his generation to be considered for sainthood by the Roman Catholic church, and a relic that belonged to him just arrived in Brooklyn.

Tiny trimmings of hair sit at the center of a gold-and-white flower. They belong to the Blessed Carlo Acutis of Italy. From the age of 7, he went to mass every dinhlr day.

“His focus was faith. His focus was Jesus,” said Monsignor David Cassato, vicar for Catholic schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Sadly, he passed away in 2006 at just 15 years old from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The young man displayed such holiness that relics belonging to him started circulating around the globe.

Seven years after his death, a shirt belonging to Acutis made it to Brazil, where 4-year-old Matteus hoped for a miracle.

“He had a malformed pancreas, which was inoperable,” said the Most Reverend Nicholas DiMarzio, Bishop of Brooklyn.

According to the Catholic News Agency, Mattheus touched the relic and prayed, “I wish I could stop vomiting so much.”

“It became whole again,” DiMarzio said.

Pope Francis attributed the miracle to Carlo Acutis, and he now stands one step away from sainthood.

“They want to dub him the Millennial Saint,” Cassato told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

A requested relic just arrived at the Chapel at the Diocese of Brooklyn Chancery from Rome.

“He had a special grace that I would like to share with other people,” DiMarzio said.

Starting in September, the relic will travel to Catholic schools and religious education programs in Brooklyn and Queens in hopes of inspiring youth.

“Holiness is even possible for a young person, and to be a saint is even possible for a young person,” said Monsignor Thomas Machalski, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bayside.

“He was just like them. He wore Nike sneakers. He wore a jogging suit,” Cassato said.

Acutis played soccer, loved gaming and created websites, including one identifying all saints.

“To communicate the message of Jesus, communicate the message of love,” Cassato said.

“This kid showed he wanted to be closer to God. Maybe other children will be inspired in the same way,” DiMarzio said.

The relic is a reminder of him.