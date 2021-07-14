NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Politicians in the Bronx on Wednesday called for the community to band together to stop the spike in gun violence, but residents had a message of their own.

“We are overwhelmed with the violence just like everybody else, but miss, there are no adequate sufficient programming in these communities,” resident Abdul Rahim Shabazz told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

The spike in gun violence in the Bronx is personal for him. His 13-year-old nephew, Jaryan Elliott, was gunned down Sunday afternoon.

Now, police are looking for a Honda Accord with three orange stripes on the hood, believed to be connected to his killer.

“We have these politicians, congressmen, we have all these people coming to our communities spitting this rhetoric of what they’re going to do for us and they don’t do nothing,” Shabazz said.

When Borough President-Elect Vanessa Gibson and Councilman Oswald Feliz held a Stop the Violence press conference in response to the alarming spike in shootings just steps from where Jaryan was gunned down, frustrated residents interrupted, demanding less talk and more action.

“We are the solution. We need all of you to help us,” Gibson said.

“How many kids died already? Every time you do this it’s the same speech. Do something about it,” one man said.

Residents are not asking for more officers, but more overall investments in the community.

“What is coming to this community now with all this extra funding that the city has?” Cline-Thomas asked.

“TThe budget that we passed on June 30 of $98.7 billion infused more money into summer youth, youth employment … We added $5 million for Saturday Night Lights at 100 school gymnasiums across the five boroughs,” Gibson said.

Resources that are just beginning to trickle in.

“We’re still faced with deplorable conditions. Roach-, rat-infested houses, poor quality education, unemployment, crime, gangs,” Shabazz said.

Tired of waiting for help to come, they marched with a message, hoping they can save themselves.