NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video shows an assault that took place inside a Brooklyn laundromat back in June.
Police say the incident happened around 4 a.m. on June 8 at Aqua Wash Laundromat in Brownsville.
In the video, two women are seen throwing a vase and a blanket at a man before running off.
The women also allegedly punched the 69-year-old in the face. He suffered cuts to his head.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.