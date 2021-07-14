NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An attempted armed robbery was caught on video inside a Dior store in Manhattan.
It happened while the store was closed around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on 5th Avenue near East 59th Street.READ MORE: 'Oh My God, That's Daddy': Search On For Suspects After Beloved Grandfather Killed In Crash On Southern State Parkway
Surveillance video shows two suspects burst into the store, which appears to be undergoing some painting.READ MORE: NYC Gun Violence: Driver Gunned Down On Washington Bridge, 2 Other Shootings Overnight
The suspects can be seen pointing guns at someone behind the counter, but they take off running when confronted by the security guard.
Police said they fled the scene in a red SUV heading east on 59th Street.MORE NEWS: Iranian American Journalist Masih Alinejad Targeted In Kidnapping Plot In Brooklyn, According To Indictment
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.