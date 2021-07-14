NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn couple had a guest they never expected on their wedding day.
Photographer Justin McCallum was taking pre-ceremony pictures for Sabrina and Brian Cartan in a park when they saw actor Jeff Goldblum walking by.
A friend asked him if he'd stop by and say hello, but he had plenty more on his mind than that.
Goldblum posed for some pictures and serenaded the couple with "Sunrise, Sunset" from "Fiddler on the Roof."
They said he wished them “mazel tov” on their union before he left.