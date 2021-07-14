NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Jerry O’Connell has been named the new co-host of “The Talk.”
The move was announced on Wednesday's show.
O'Connell has previously appeared on the show as a guest co-host.
The 47-year-old O’Connell becomes the show’s first full-time male co-host.
He joins Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.
You can watch “The Talk” each weekday at 2 p.m. on CBS2.