CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A baseball player with more than two decades of pro experience is still rounding the bases on Long Island.

Lew Ford is a former Major Leaguer who was known for clutch hitting and a great glove.

“I really enjoy what I’m doing. I can still play a little bit here,” he told CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

Since then, he’s played wherever the game has taken him — Venezuela, Dominican Republic, even to Japan, then back to the Majors, and now in Central Islip.

“In 22 years, do you know how many teams you’ve officially been a part of?” Overmyer asked.

“I do not know,” Ford said.

“Twenty-five teams,” Overmyer said.

“It’s been fun for this last 22 years. I stopped counting, I think, at 20,” Ford said.

At the age of 44, Ford is a player coach for the Long Island Ducks.

Baseball seemed over when he was released from a Major League camp. That was 12 years ago.

“And I thought that was probably it, you know. And that’s when I first made this journey into independent ball,” Ford said.

The games keep coming, and Ford keeps swinging for the Ducks.

“It is fun. I enjoy taking BP, playing in the games. I wish I could play more, but the body just doesn’t hold up like it used it,” he said.

Their high caliber of play is indicated by the number of former Major Leaguers and players who get the call. Last year alone, the Majors signed four Ducks players.

“It’s a great opportunity for guys that don’t have a job and affiliated and are trying to get back in. This is where they come. I’m happy to be a part of that and help some guys get back,” Ford said.