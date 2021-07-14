NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Macaroni-and-cheese and ice cream are both classic comfort foods, but would you try a combination of the two?
Kraft has teamed up with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create mac-and-cheese ice cream.
They told us we had to do something cool for #NationalMacAndCheeseDay. We took it literally. ❄️#MacIceCream
7.14.21 https://t.co/3XMehqIpXf pic.twitter.com/qN3HM0aQJv
— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) July 13, 2021
The limited edition flavor is available starting Wednesday at Van Leeuwen stores in New York, New Jersey, California and Texas, as well as the company’s website.
It sells for $12 a pint.