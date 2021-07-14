Breaking The StigmaCindy Hsu Shares Her Most Personal Story With Dana Tyler: Watch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Macaroni-and-cheese and ice cream are both classic comfort foods, but would you try a combination of the two?

Kraft has teamed up with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create mac-and-cheese ice cream.

The limited edition flavor is available starting Wednesday at Van Leeuwen stores in New York, New Jersey, California and Texas, as well as the company’s website.

It sells for $12 a pint.

