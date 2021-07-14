WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was at the White House on Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with President Joe Biden about infrastructure.
The president hosted a bipartisan group of mayors and governors. Murphy was seated next to Biden.READ MORE: $117 Billion Improvement Plan Announced For Northeast Corridor
The administration is trying to firm up support for a $1 trillion deal for projects including roads and rails, bridges and broadband.
“We have a chance to solve these problems and a chance for America to put ourselves in a position so we can win the second quarter of the 21st century because our infrastructure relative to the rest of the world is, we’re falling behind,” Biden said.MORE NEWS: Biden Huddles With Senate Democrats At Capitol On Infrastructure Bills
Biden said fixing for today is OK, but we have to build for tomorrow.