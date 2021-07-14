NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating three more shootings that happened overnight in New York City.

Three people were shot around 2:15 a.m. during a fight in Jamaica, Queens. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the others were listed in stable.

Police also responded to shots fired around 12:40 a.m. in Times Square. No one was injured, but it startled tourists in the Crossroads of the World.

Around the same time, a driver was gunned down on the Washington Bridge, connecting Washington Heights with the Bronx. Investigators say four people drove up on dirt bikes and fired into the man’s car, causing him to crash.

The suspects then stole his vehicle, which has since been recovered. The man was hospitalized in serious condition but has been upgraded to stable.

These latest shootings are part of a growing number of violent incidents. With more than 900 shooting victims already this year, lives and the city’s economic recovery are at risk.

The NYPD is responding with new initiatives, trying to determine what works. The latest involves assigning an additional 100 officers to address the weekend violence in the Bronx, where a 13-year-old was killed in a gang-related shooting.

“You have a 16-year-old kid arrested three times in 90 days with guns,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in an interview Tuesday. “Where is the outrage? Where are the hearings to say, ‘What’s going on?'”

The commissioner blames policies aimed at police reform, saying they are hampering enforcement efforts.

But Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams says officers can be held accountable and effective.

“We need real leadership, the way I’m going to send a clear and loud message to my police officers. I have your backs, but you will have the backs of the people in this city you are sworn to protect,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa says the NYPD needs to hire more officers.

“If we wait until the inauguration, we won’t see any new police, if at all, probably until late spring,” he told supporters.

Sources say Adams will meet with Gov. Andrew Cuomo later Wednesday to discuss the gun violence.