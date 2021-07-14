NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Housing Authority announced a new effort to address lead paint in its buildings.
It’s part of the initial lead action plan, which was approved by the federal monitor in January.
The program will conduct more frequent inspections of lead hazards in apartments with children under 6, prioritizing abatement of lead-based paint in those apartments and establishing a team to do the repairs and remediation.
Residents will be offered temporary housing if work will take longer than a day to complete.