Breaking The StigmaCindy Hsu Shares Her Most Personal Story With Dana Tyler: Watch Now
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:birds, Connecticut, Local TV, New Jersey, Wildlife

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut environmental officials are telling residents to beware of sick songbirds.

Since mid-May young songbirds in New Jersey, the mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and parts of the Midwest have been found dead in large numbers.

READ MORE: 'Oh My God, That's Daddy': Search On For Suspects After Beloved Grandfather Killed In Crash On Southern State Parkway

The birds have suffered eye swelling and inability to stand.

READ MORE: NYC Gun Violence: Driver Gunned Down On Washington Bridge, 2 Other Shootings Overnight

Officials urge residents to take precautions, don’t feed birds and clean feeders and bird baths.

You should also keep pets away from sick birds.

MORE NEWS: Iranian American Journalist Masih Alinejad Targeted In Kidnapping Plot In Brooklyn, According To Indictment

So far, there are no known cases in Connecticut.

CBSNewYork Team