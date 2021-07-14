HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut environmental officials are telling residents to beware of sick songbirds.
Since mid-May young songbirds in New Jersey, the mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and parts of the Midwest have been found dead in large numbers.
The birds have suffered eye swelling and inability to stand.
Officials urge residents to take precautions, don’t feed birds and clean feeders and bird baths.
You should also keep pets away from sick birds.
So far, there are no known cases in Connecticut.