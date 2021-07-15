NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brutal assault on an 83-year-old man was caught on camera on an MTA bus in the Bronx.
Police said the victim was trying to get off the bus when he got into an argument with another passenger.
That passenger could be seen pouring a drink over the man's head, before repeatedly punching him in the face.
It happened back on May 31 near Barnes Avenue and East Gun Hill Road in the Williamsbridge section.
The 83-year-old was taken to the hospital with multiple facial fractures.
Police are still searching for his attacker. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.