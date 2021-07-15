NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 45-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint by two teens in Central Park.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday on the Great Lawn near East Drive and 84th Street.
The victim told police the suspects approached her with a knife and demanded money. When she said she didn’t have any cash, they allegedly demanded her belongings.
Police said the woman tossed her iPhone onto the ground, and the suspects picked it up and ran away.
Last night, after a woman was robbed at knifepoint in @CentralParkNYC, officers quickly found & chased down the teen offenders. The suspects & the knife they used were all taken into custody.
Great job by @NYPDCentralPark! pic.twitter.com/GJKBVUfN0Q
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 15, 2021
The victim called 911, and responding officers chased down the suspects — two boys ages 14 and 15.
Police recovered a knife from one of the teens, but did not find the woman’s cellphone.