NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The new Child Tax Credit starts hitting bank accounts Thursday, and millions of families will receive financial relief.

It’s part of the American Rescue Plan that Congress passed in March, boosting the Child Tax Credit.

“It does great things for our economy, pumping money into it. It does great things for families who had to struggle with COVID — so many families have had to struggle,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “Most of all, what we’re proud of, it takes half the kids in New York out of poverty.”

In order for families to qualify, single taxpayers must make $75,000 or less, and married couples filing taxes jointly must make $150,000 or less.

They will receive monthly payments through December of up to $300 per month for each child under 6, and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 to 17. They’ll get the rest of the money next year when they file their taxes, for a grand total of $3,600 per child.

East Harlem dad-of-two Edgar Gonzaga is among those who qualify.

“Would definitely put it toward school, because with COVID, the bills are definitely getting expensive,” he told CBS2.

The IRS will send out money based on last year’s tax return. So people who started making more money this year and no longer qualify for the credit need to go to IRS.gov and opt out.

“If you get it and you don’t qualify, you have to pay that money back to Uncle Sam next tax season,” CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger explained.

If you filed taxes for 2019 or 2020, which included the child tax credit, you don’t have to do anything. The checks will automatically be mailed or direct deposited into your account.

“The people we really need to contact are those who don’t normally file a return but are now eligible for, as you said, a refundable credit,” said Sue Simon, of the IRS.

Families that make no income can also receive the credit, and parents who are undocumented can qualify as long as they have an individual taxpayer identification number and their children have social security numbers.