NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly proposed legislation aims to revitalize New York’s public school system while combating the climate crisis.
Democratic Congressman and former educator Jamaal Bowman introduced the Green New Deal for Public Schools.READ MORE: Deliveryman Arrested After Allegedly Putting Hands, Note In Food Delivered To Brooklyn Precinct
The $1.43 billion proposal includes upgrading school buildings to be more energy efficient. It also calls for reducing class size and adding social services.READ MORE: MTA Plans To Widen Parts Of Belt Parkway While Mayor De Blasio Pushes For Congestion Pricing
“Our public schools, particularly schools in our historically redlined and marginalized communities, have been neglected for decades,” Bowman said.MORE NEWS: Bergen County Nabisco Factory Reportedly Shutting Down Permanently Friday
In a statement, Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik said in part, “Democrats are woefully out of touch with reality … Republicans are focused on pushing back on these radical policies.”